Barcelona manager Hansi Flick gives potential return date for Lamine Yamal and rules out Alejandro Balde

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that both Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde will continue to be absent against Brest in the Champions League on Tuesday night. With just one point from their two past games, Flick will be looking for a reaction from his side without two of his first-choice players.

On Saturday night, Balde’s absence was felt as Gerard Martin struggled to cope with Iago Aspas, and was taken off at half-time for Hector Fort, as he risked a sending off for a second yellow. Balde missed out due to a muscle problem, but Flick will not risk him on Tuesday.

“Of course, I changed him because Gerard was on yellow. Last week Balde had muscle problems and before the game he was the same and we thought he could play but it wasn’t possible. Today he was better and he could be an option for other games but not for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile Lamine Yamal’s ankle problem has forced him out of both games against Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad. He could return against Las Palmas on Saturday at Montjuic, although he did note the 17-year-old would not start.

Ferran Torres, Eric García, Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araújo are all training with the group ahead of tomorrow's Champions League game. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 25, 2024

“Lamine has a quality that allows him to control every ball but also forces the opponent line back. He creates a lot of fear. I think and hope that this is the last game he misses because today he was very good but we will have to wait. I hope that on Saturday he will be an option, although from the bench, but we will see.”

Neither was mentioned by Flick, but Sport do say that Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres should return to the squad, although neither is likely to play a large role. The pair have both been out close to two months.

It has not gone unnoticed that Barcelona have dropped points on three occasions in La Liga this season, and Lamine Yamal has not started in any of them. Flick has tried various options in his position, but only Raphinha has looked effective, and that means moving the Brazilian from elsehwere. On the left side of defence, it will likely be one of Martin or Fort again, with few alternatives.