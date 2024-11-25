Barcelona manager Hansi Flick explains mistakes made in draw and Brest threats – ‘It’s a young team’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained that his side have to learn to manage games better than they have done in their past two outings against Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo, where they managed just one point. Flick noted that it was part of the process of having a young team.

A response from the German coach will be expected in the Champions League when the Blaugrana take on Brest at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night. The French side are unbeaten in Europe so far, and 10 points from 12 possible, and are one ahead of Barcelona.

“They are a strong team, and they are good at set-pieces. They also play the counter well. We have to be strong in those areas, and we must be good in possession and control the game.

Speaking before Flick, Inigo Martinez had admitted that there was frustration in the dressing room after their draw with Celta, and Flick was asked what exactly he wanted his side to correct.

“We have a young team, the youngest in the league I think, and it’s not always a smooth road. You have to be careful in certain situations during the 90 minutes. With 0-2 in our favour and with the red card, we should have defended better than we did. We always want to play and attack, but sometimes it’s enough to control the ball and defend well. We don’t always have to go so fast.”

“In the league there are very tough away games, and in the Champions League too, the fans are amazing, I like the away fans because they create a very good atmosphere. On Saturday the wind was not so easy either, it’s not excuse, but we have to deal with it.”

He was also asked about whether the loss of their lead could sew doubts in the mind of his side.

“I always think positively, that’s what I said. It’s a young team and during the season it’s normal to have some situations like that. For me, the important thing is to learn from it. The quality of the players is very high and it’s really amazing to see what they can do in training, we have to show it on the pitch, and we want to start showing it tomorrow, but the process of this very young team is part of football. We’re still leading La Liga, although with a smaller advantage, but any team would want to swap with us.”

Íñigo: "The pressing starts with the players up front, and if it's not good, we at the back suffer. We all attack and defend together. Except for these last two games, the team's work has been brilliant. This is the path we need to continue on." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 25, 2024

Flick was keen for his side to exercise more control over games, having said that his team did not play well from start to finish on Saturday night.

“When we win the ball back sometimes it’s better to control it and sometimes we just want to score the next goal and that’s not possible, especially away from home, and we have to learn that, go back and start again, that’s what we have to do.”

Inigo Martinez commented that the high defensive line was sometimes beaten by a lack of pressure up front prior to Flick speaking to the press, something that was put to Flick.

“You have to be well connected, the whole team, in defence and in attack, when we attack it starts from the defence and it is good to be connected. You have to put pressure on the ball when they are building from the back and if you don’t do that, the rivals at this level know how to overcome it.”

Flick’s side have been praised for their high offside line, and their bold approach in the early going this season, which has paid off largely too. However they were undone by mental mistake from Jules Kounde on Saturday, and then by a loss of the ball in their own half. Barcelona did come under heavy attack at times from the Celta frontline too though.