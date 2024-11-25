6 changes that have seen Real Madrid improve since AC Milan and Barcelona defeats

Real Madrid go into their clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night looking in much better shape than they did before the international break. That is despite losing key players such as Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni, and most recently, an injury to Vinicius Junior. There are various reasons behind the change according to the local press.

In their last two games, Los Blancos have beaten Osasuna 4-0 at home, and Leganes 3-0 away, putting together their first back-to-back clean sheets since September. Relevo say that before the Osasuna clash in mid-November, Ancelotti and the staff held a meeting with the squad, and both sides agreed that they were not heading in the right direction.

The Italian was harsh and pointed in his criticism, and his main point of contention was attitude. Prior to their win over Los Rojillo, Ancelotti told the press that they were aware of the problem, but the talking would be done on the pitch – and the improvement is evidence of a shift in focus.

Meanwhile Diario AS say that there have been six smaller shifts that have also helped them look a lot better.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe

While they will now be without the Brazilian for the rest of 2024 in all likelihood, Vinicius and Mbappe have understood each other much better in their last two games. Against Leganes, it was Mbappe on the left, and Vinicius through the middle, and both got on the scoresheet. Mbappe also threatened more against Osasuna, drifting left more often.

Jude Bellingham returns

Bellingham has been on the scoresheet in both games, and on both occasions, his goals could have come straight out of last season. The England star broke the deadlock against Osasuna with a run from deep which was picked out well by Raul Asencio, and was fastest on the scene to a loose ball in the box against Leganes. His return to a role where he can attack the box more is paying off.

A more solid defence

Asencio has come into the side without missing a beat, proving able in possession, and competent at the back, without being tested too much. Fede Valverde spent the same amount off time at right-back more or less, and he has stepped up to the plate on the right side. The defensive concentration is much better overall though, and the backline has not been tested too much due to better shape ahead of them.

Eduardo Camavinga looks at home

One of the players that was feeling the most fingers of blame that was being pointed at him was Aurelien Tchouameni, who was anchoring the Madrid midfield before his injury. Camavinga has slotted into a position he has struggled in at times previously, but has been good in both the build-up and well-positioned in defence. The Frenchman has stabilised the middle of the pitch.

The best goalkeeper in the world

While it was Andriy Lunin in goal against Osasuna, the return of Courtois from injury gives the defence a degree of security and confidence that for all his virtues, Lunin cannot. Courtois’ presence means no goal is easy for the opposition, and the Belgian at his best, is the best.

Reinforcements from the bench

Ancelotti has turned to some of his squad options in both games, and they have given Los Blancos something different. Brahim Diaz played a key role in one of Vinicius’ goals against Osasuna, and nearly scored himself at Butarque. Meanwhile Arda Guler started against Leganes, and looked every bit as threatening as some of their other players. Dani Ceballos and Fran Garcia also looked solid, and as was shown last season, a strong bench is vital for a side playing as many games as Real Madrid.