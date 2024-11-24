“We are proud, best player in the world” – Florentino Perez gushes over Vinicius Junior

On Sunday, Real Madrid hosted their General Assembly, with president Florentino Perez delivering an opening monologue that touched on various topics. One of these were the club’s players, both past and present.

As per MD, Perez delivered a message to Vinicius Junior, who missed out on winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or last month.

“We are proud of a player like Vinicius. For us, and for most football fans, the best player in the world. Dear Vini, I want you to know that Real Madrid is proud of you, of everything you have had to endure at many times, unfairly. All this has made you the player you are.”

Perez also spoke on Kylian Mbappe, whom he was delighted to finally secure the services of during the summer.

“The arrival of Mbappe has been one of the events in the world of football. As I said that day, he has been making an effort that many cannot even imagine. And he has already helped us win the first title: the European Super Cup.”

Lastly, Perez gave words for Toni Kroos and Joselu Mato, who both left Real Madrid during the summer.

“It will be very difficult to see someone like Kroos again, one of the best in our history and one of the greatest legends of world football. His tribute on the 25th of May was moving, unforgettable. Dear Toni, thank you for everything you have given us. You know that this will always be your home. I also want to remember Joselu, who took us to the final of the 15th. Thank you, dear Joselu.”