WATCH: Kylian Mbappe makes the breakthrough as Real Madrid lead Leganes

Real Madrid know that they can close the gap to Barcelona at top of La Liga to four points (also with a game in hand) if they are able to defeat Leganes in an all-Madrid affair. So far, they are on course to do so, having taken the lead at Butarque.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have dominated the first half, and with only a couple of minutes to go until the interval, they have broken the deadlock courtesy of Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappé with the opener! 🇫🇷 Real Madrid win the ball high up the pitch before Vini Jr assists the Frenchman ⚪ pic.twitter.com/MGdGhSJqui — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2024

VINICIUS TO MBAPPE TO GIVE REAL MADRID THE LEAD BEFORE HALFTIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H7O1W6YadZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2024

It’s a disastrous moment for Leganes defender Adri Altimara, as he is caught in possession so close to his goal. Vinicius Junior was able to collect the loose ball, before squaring for Mbappe to score into the empty net.

Real Madrid needed that goal after a first half of dominance, and they can now settle themselves for the remainder of the match. They will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back victories.