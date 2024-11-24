WATCH: Federico Valverde scores stunning goal as Real Madrid double lead over Leganes

Real Madrid are on course to close the gap to Barcelona for the second successive La Liga matchday. Having scored just before half time in their match against Leganes, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now doubled their advantage.

It was Kylian Mbappe that broke the deadlock a few minutes before the half time interval, and just beyond the hour mark at Butarque, Real Madrid have gone 2-0 in front courtesy of Federico Valverde’s stunning strike.

What a goal by Fede Valverde 😮‍💨 The Uruguayan finds the net from outside of the box with a low and hard strike 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/Q50C5vTgUW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2024

Es increíble lo de Fede Valverde en las faltas. Parecía que había reaccionado tarde y que los defensas se le echarían encima Parecía que no iba lo suficientemente fuerte. Y sin embargo, ha sido imposible para Dmitrovic. ¡Grande, Pajarito!pic.twitter.com/JEluHtyonI — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) November 24, 2024

THE CAPTAIN FEDE VALVERDE WITH A GOLAZO 💥 pic.twitter.com/UAMNfMvHoQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2024

Valverde only ever seems to score good goals, and this is another. It’s a nice routine involving Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler, and the Uruguayan midfielder, who is playing at right-back today because of injuries, fires into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid needed that goal to instil breathing space, and they are now well on their way to making it back-to-back victories after two successive defeats. They should be able to see this one out from here.