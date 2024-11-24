Leganes Real Madrid

WATCH: Federico Valverde scores stunning goal as Real Madrid double lead over Leganes

Real Madrid are on course to close the gap to Barcelona for the second successive La Liga matchday. Having scored just before half time in their match against Leganes, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now doubled their advantage.

It was Kylian Mbappe that broke the deadlock a few minutes before the half time interval, and just beyond the hour mark at Butarque, Real Madrid have gone 2-0 in front courtesy of Federico Valverde’s stunning strike.

Valverde only ever seems to score good goals, and this is another. It’s a nice routine involving Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler, and the Uruguayan midfielder, who is playing at right-back today because of injuries, fires into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid needed that goal to instil breathing space, and they are now well on their way to making it back-to-back victories after two successive defeats. They should be able to see this one out from here.

Posted by

Tags Federico Valverde La Liga Leganes Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News