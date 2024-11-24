“This one was for a Real Madrid player” – Florentino Perez fumes at 2024 Ballon d’Or snub

Last month, there was plenty of controversy surrounding the 2024 Ballon d’Or award. Vinicius Junior was the favourite to take it home, but in the end, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez was the victor.

Real Madrid became aware that Rodri would be the winner on the day of the award, and at the last minute, they decided to boycott the event in protest of the result. Florentino Perez is reported to have led this decision, and speaking at the club’s General Assembly on Sunday, he addressed the matter publicly (via Marca).

“The Ballon d’Or is an event that UEFA organised for the first time in history with France Football. I want to say Rodri is a great footballer and, he is from Madrid, he has our affection. He deserved a Ballon d’Or, but not this year, but last year. This one was for a Real Madrid player. The clamour was for Vinicius, but it could have been for our captain, Carvajal. Or even Bellingham. It’s very difficult to explain.”

Real Madrid are not likely to let the Ballon d’Or snub go anytime soon, although their players will be eager to ensure that the award comes home in 2025.