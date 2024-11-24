Real Madrid willing to loan out Arda Guler – report

Arda Guler’s first 16 months as a Real Madrid player have not been easy. He has struggled for prominence under Carlo Ancelotti, and it appears unlikely that this will change over the coming months, unless the first team’s injury crisis somehow gets even worse.

Guler has only managed four starts this season, with the latest coming against Leganes on Sunday. His development appears to be stagnating, which is why a temporary move away from the Santiago Bernabeu could be good for him to re-vitalise his career.

Until now, Real Madrid have been hesitant to let Guler go, even on loan, but according to CaughtOffside, they are now willing to do this. This is good news for the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Juventus, who are all reported to hold interest in the Turkish playmaker.

It remains to be seen whether Guler does leave Real Madrid on loan during the winter. For now, his and the club’s focus will be on the upcoming fixture schedule.