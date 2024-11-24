Real Madrid star to rebel against expected departure in 2025

Real Madrid are expecting to finalise a deal to sign Alphonso Davies when he becomes a free agent next summer, and when that happens, it is certain that either Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia will depart. As things stand, it is the latter that is more likely to leave, although he is aiming to improve his chances of remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

He’s been doing his chances no harm in recent weeks, especially amid Mendy’s drastic drop in form from last season. As per Relevo, Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff have been impressed by Garcia’s efforts in training, and they believe that he has significantly improved from the 2023-24 campaign, which was his first back at the club.

In terms of squad planning, keeping Garcia or Mendy would make more sense given that he is much younger. His level also isn’t too far off – it could even be better right now, considering Real Madrid’s season so far.