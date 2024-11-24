Real Madrid among clubs interested in 26-year-old Serie A defender

Real Madrid will almost certainly look to sign a new central defender in 2025, given the ACL injuries sustained by David Alaba and Eder Militao over the last 12 months. Antonio Rudiger is the only other fit senior option in the first team, which is why it has been decided that an addition is needed.

The likes of Castello Lukeba, Aymeric Laporte and Jorrel Hato have been linked in recent weeks, and another option has now emerged for the reigning La Liga and European Champions. According to CaughtOffside, Bologna’s Sam Beukema is on their radar.

City rivals Atletico Madrid are also interested in Beukema, who has impressed since making the move to the Serie A side in the summer of 2023. Los Colchoneros will almost certainly need to sig centre-backs next summer, given that Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta are expected to leave at the end of the season.

Beukema would be a lower cost option for Real Madrid, although given that he is already 26 years of age, he does not fit into the club’s transfer policy. However, that may not matter by the time the transfer window(s) open.