Predicted Teams Leganes-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti to make three changes

Barcelona’s late collapse against Celta Vigo on Saturday night means that Real Madrid can close the gap at the top of the La Liga standings to one point with a victory against Leganes on Sunday.

Last time out against Osasuna, Real Madrid’s injury crisis went to a new level when Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo were all struck down. The former is out for the remainder of the season, with the other two will be absent against Leganes. As per Marca, their replacements will be Raul Asencio, Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz.

Leganes defeated Sevilla two weeks ago, and they are expected to make two changes from that match. Eric Franquesa is injured and will be replaced by Javi Hernandez, while Yvan Neyou is set to replace Renato Tapia in midfield.

Real Madrid looked better against Osasuna, and they will hope to carry on the positive momentum after the international break. However, Leganes will certainly not make it easy for them.