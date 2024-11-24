Marc Casado apologises for Barcelona red card at Celta Vigo

Barcelona star Marc Casado has owned up following his red card in the 2-2 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

The Catalans returned to league action after the international break with a late tie in Galicia.

Just one point from their last two league games, as Barcelona allowed a two goal lead to slip in the closing stages at the Estadio Balaidos, now hands a title advantage to Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick was clear in his criticism of the late collapse at full time with the contest turning on Casado’s 82nd minute dismissal.

Celta Vigo scored in the 84th and 86th minutes to completely flip the script and almost grabbed a win in added time.

Casado was shown a second yellow card, for a deliberate foul on former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba, in the first sending off of his senior Barcelona career.

It will trigger an automatic one game league ban for the home clash with Las Palmas on November 30 and the 21-year-old offered no excuses over the incident.

“I want to apologise to the team and the fans. These decisions are made in thousandths of a second and it’s clear it was not the right one. Long live Barça,” he posted on social media.