Sunday’s action wrapped up the La Liga return from the November international break.

Athletic Club sealed derby bragging rights as they secured a 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad after Real Madrid’s 3-0 routine victory at Leganes.

Sevilla picked up a 1-0 win over ten man Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal continued their superb recent form with a late 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

Osasuna 2-2 Villarreal

Villarreal stay in fourth spot in the table after securing a draw in added time at Osasuna with just one defeat in their last seven league games.

Despite the final result, the Yellow Submarine were forced to battle in Pamplona, as Ante Budimir’s double put the hosts 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

Ante Budimir heads in! 🔴 The Croatian nets the opening goal of the game for Osasuna against Villarreal 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/EOP0wVKNTP — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2024

However, after surviving a few scares either side of the break, Alexa Baena poked Villarreal back into the game on 67 minutes.

Villarreal equalise in added time! 🟡 Gerard Moreno converts from the spot on his return from a three-month injury 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Vv4nddLW01 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2024

As the pressure ramped up, Villarreal took advantage in the closing seconds, as Gerard Moreno fired home from the penalty spot.

Sevilla 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla bounced back from two successive league defeats as they picked up three points at home to Rayo Vallecano.

The hosts had the better of the opening stages as Djibril Sow eventually steered them in front on 27 minutes.

Sevilla take the lead ⚪🔴 Djibril Sow with his first of the season and the opening goal of the game 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/MqiRjJoAzx — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2024

Rayo’s task was made almost impossible following Unai Lopez’s red card just before the break. Chances at both ends failed to yield a second goal as the sides remain separated by two points in mid-table.

Athletic Club 1-0 Real Sociedad

Athletic Club picked up their fourth successive league win on home soil in Bilbao against La Real thanks to Oihan Sancet’s early header at the Estadio San Mames.

Athletic Club strike first in the derby! 🦁 Nico Williams with a cross to Oihan Sancet who rises highest and scores a header 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7tsgIWiL9q — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 24, 2024

The visitors response never materialised in the second half, as the home side eased on to victory, to move on up to fifth on their comeback to league matters in the Basque Country.

19 – No Spanish midfielder has scored more goals than Oihan Sancet in the Top 5 European Leagues since 2022/23 campaign (19 goals) and only Álex Baena (31) has been involved in more goals in this period than him (26, 19+7 assists). Opportunist #ATH🦁 #derbivasco pic.twitter.com/tqSv6JUKvy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 24, 2024

