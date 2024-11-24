Athletic Club
Athletic Club Osasuna

La Liga Round Up: Athletic Club seal derby win as Villarreal snatch Osasuna draw

Sunday’s action wrapped up the La Liga return from the November international break.

Athletic Club sealed derby bragging rights as they secured a 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad after Real Madrid’s 3-0 routine victory at Leganes.

Sevilla picked up a 1-0 win over ten man Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal continued their superb recent form with a late 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

Osasuna 2-2 Villarreal

Villarreal stay in fourth spot in the table after securing a draw in added time at Osasuna with just one defeat in their last seven league games.

Despite the final result, the Yellow Submarine were forced to battle in Pamplona, as Ante Budimir’s double put the hosts 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

However, after surviving a few scares either side of the break, Alexa Baena poked Villarreal back into the game on 67 minutes.

As the pressure ramped up, Villarreal took advantage in the closing seconds, as Gerard Moreno fired home from the penalty spot.

Sevilla 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla bounced back from two successive league defeats as they picked up three points at home to Rayo Vallecano.

The hosts had the better of the opening stages as Djibril Sow eventually steered them in front on 27 minutes.

Rayo’s task was made almost impossible following Unai Lopez’s red card just before the break. Chances at both ends failed to yield a second goal as the sides remain separated by two points in mid-table.

Athletic Club 1-0 Real Sociedad 

Athletic Club picked up their fourth successive league win on home soil in Bilbao against La Real thanks to Oihan Sancet’s early header at the Estadio San Mames.

The visitors response never materialised in the second half, as the home side eased on to victory, to move on up to fifth on their comeback to league matters in the Basque Country.

Images via Getty Images / One Football

Posted by

Tags Alex Baena Ante Budimir Athletic Club Djibril Sow Gerard Moreno La Liga Oihan Sancet Osasuna Rayo Vallecano Real Sociedad Sevilla Unai Lopez Villarreal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News