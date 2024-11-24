Kylian Mbappe back in the goals as Real Madrid defeat Leganes

Real Madrid have made it back-to-back victories in La Liga after they defeated Leganes 3-0 at Butarque in an all-Madrid affair.

The visitors dominated the first half, but they had to wait until the 43rd minute to break the deadlock. It was a monumental error from Adri Altimara that gifted the ball to Vinicius Junior, and he squared for Kylian Mbappe to score his first goal in five matches.

Just beyond the hour mark, Real Madrid would score their second courtesy of Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan, who was captain on the day, fired home a well-struck free-kick for his fourth goal of the season.

Late on, Jude Bellingham made it goals in back-to-back matches as he capitalised on a fortuitous bounce off the crossbar to head into an empty net.

The result means that Real Madrid go back above Atletico Madrid into second place in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also cut Barcelona’s lead to four points, having played a game less than their bitter rivals.