“I can’t imagine a better coach” – Atletico Madrid star gives public backing to Diego Simeone

Earlier this week, there was speculation that Atletico Madrid were looking at managerial options in the event of Diego Simeone suddenly walking away from the post that he has held for 13 years. While those rumours have been denied, doubt about the Argentine’s future has still be on the minds of the club’s supporters.

Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Alaves was Simeone’s 700th match in charge of Atleti, and for midfielder Pablo Barrios, he hopes that there will be many more games that his manager takes charge of (via Marca). In his mind, there is no one better for the club.

“We already know the history he has in the club, congratulations to him and I hope he continues like this. The first thing he gives us is the desire and the encouragement to give the best of ourselves. There are few who insist as much as he does. I can’t imagine a better coach for Atletico Madrid.”