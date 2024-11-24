“I am beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel” – Barcelona star opens up on injury hell

Andreas Christensen has had a very tough few months. Days after playing in Barcelona’s season opener against Valencia, he was forced to undergo surgery on a troubling Achilles tendon injury – he had to go under the knife again recently because there were still complications, which has pushed back his recovery date to January.

Speaking to BarcaOne (via MD), Christensen opened up on his recovery, which he believes will end sooner rather than later.

“It’s been a long time and that’s why I’ve decided to talk. I feel good, we have passed a turning point. We have performed a mini-surgery. It is so minor that it can be considered a cleansing. It should not affect my return time. If you do, in fact, it will speed it up. I don’t want to put pressure on myself, but I feel that we are going in the right direction.

“I am beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We work hard, we do a lot of treatment to be able to regain confidence and feel comfortable and confident with different movements. I feel that I am on the right path to return to 100%.”

Christensen has lost prominence at Barcelona because of his injury woes, and it has been heavily speculated that he will be sold next summer. For now, he is solely focusing on returning to fitness as soon as possible.