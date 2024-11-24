Hansi Flick maintains faith in Barcelona star despite costly error against Celta Vigo

On Saturday, Barcelona were bitterly disappointed to collapse to a second La Liga match in a row without a win. Having been 2-0 up until the 84th minute, the Catalans ended up drawing 2-2 against Celta Vigo at Balaidos, much to the fury of Hansi Flick.

Celta’s first goal came after a major error from Jules Kounde, who accepted his share of responsibility for the late collapse. However, Flick has been keen to avoid putting the blame on one player, which he told the media post-match (via Sport).

“We are a team and when we lose, we all lose.”

Furthermore, the report states that Flick has not lost any faith in Kounde, whom he sees as an indispensable player. On the whole, he has been very satisfied with the French defender’s performances.

Barcelona will need to bounce back quickly from Saturday’s disappointing result, as they go again in the Champions League in midweek, with Stade Brestois being the opposition at the Estadi Olimpic.