Gavi issues Barcelona warning after Celta Vigo draw

Barcelona must heed the warning of their 2-2 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana returned to league action after the international break with a late tie in Galicia.

Barcelona allowed a two goal lead to slip in the closing stages at the Estadio Balaidos to hand a title advantage to Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick was clear in his criticism of the late collapse at full time with Jules Kounde owning up to his error for Celta Vigo’s first goal.

Spain Gavi international returned to the starting line up with Barcelona for the first time in an injury disrupted year but he was substituted with the score at 2-0 to the visitors.

Gavi echoed his manager’s message ahead of a UEFA Champions League clash with Ligue 1 side Stade Brest in midweek.

“We had the game under control but Marc Casado’s sending off left a mark on us. They caught us in two specific situations and we have to learn from that”, as per quotes from Marca.

“The first goal was a stupid one to concede, we have to clear the ball. If you stop concentrating, that can happen.”

Real Madrid can close the La Liga title gap to a single point if they win their remaining game in hand.