Fede Valverde ready to answer Real Madrid’s right back call at Liverpool

Real Madrid have received a key squad boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League trip to Liverpool.

The defending champions head to Merseyside take face the Premier League leaders in a crunch clash on November 27 at Anfield.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga action this weekend with a dominant 3-0 win away at Leganes as focus now switches to Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti offered a cryptic update in his post match press conference as he claimed a fitness call is yet to be made on injured duo Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Fede Valverde took the captain’s armband at Leganes and covered superbly at right back in Vazquez’s absence.

The Uruguayan showed his quality and versatility again and he is ready to fill in if needed at Liverpool.

“During Covid-19 I played at full back against Liverpool and I was nervous, I think it will be more difficult this time, but I’m prepared,” he said at full time.

Valverde’s confidence was also backed up by Ancelotti who insisted he has no issue with keeping him in a cover role in such an important game.

“Valverde is a fantastic full back. I think after Carvajal and Lucas he’s the best full back in the world. His problem is he can play like that in many positions and my problem is choosing his best one for the team.”