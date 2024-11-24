Espanyol manager on brink of being sacked as pre-agreement with replacement revealed

On Saturday, Espanyol would make it four La Liga defeats in a row after being thumped 4-1 by Catalan rivals Girona. The result means that Los Pericos are stuck in the relegation zone, having only managed to amass 10 points in 13 matches.

For club bosses, it has been an inexcusable start to the season, and the man in the firing line is head coach Manolo Gonzalez. According to Relevo, he is on the brink of being dismissed, and a decision on the matter could end up being made before the end of the weekend. If Gonzalez does survive the Girona defeat, then next Saturday’s match against Celta Vigo would be his final chance.

As per the report, Espanyol have already lined up Gonzalez’s replacement in the event that he is sacked. A pre-agreement is said to have already been reached with Sergio Gonzalez, who was previously in charge at Los Pericos for 17 months between 2014 and 2015.