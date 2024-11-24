Carlo Ancelotti to consider utilising Kylian Mbappe in favoured position against Leganes

So far this season, Kylian Mbappe has been utilised as a centre forward by Carlo Ancelotti, with Vinicius Junior being the undisputed starter on the left wing. That will remain to be the case as the weeks and months go on, although for Sunday’s match against Leganes, the former could get his wish to play in his natural position.

As per Relevo, Ancelotti is considering leaving Vinicius Junior out of his starting line-up for the Madrid derby – the 23-year-old off the back of playing 90 minutes in both of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, so it would be a good idea for him to rest ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League showdown against Liverpool.

During the international break, Mbappe was tested as a left winger by Ancelotti. If he does play there against Leganes, it would remain to be seen who starts as the central striker for Real Madrid – of the players available, Jude Bellingham would be most likely, as he can play the false nine role that he did so well last season.