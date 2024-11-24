Carlo Ancelotti delivers injury update ahead of Real Madrid’s midweek trip to Liverpool

Real Madrid made it back-to-back victories on Sunday with a 3-0 win away at local rivals Leganes. It is a result that sees them go back into second La Liga in the La Liga standings, whilst also cutting Barcelona’s lead at the summit to four points (with one match less played).

As per Marca, Carlo Ancelotti spoke on his pleasure at the result.

“We changed the position of the strikers, with Mbappe on the outside and he did well like Vinicius on the inside. The team has controlled the good feelings we had in the match against Osasuna very well and we have confirmed them today.”

Ancelotti also provided an injury update on Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League showdown against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“We don’t know about them yet. We will see if Lucas and Tchouameni can recover for Wednesday ,and then we will make the decisions at the back.”

Real Madrid looked good against Leganes, although Liverpool will be a different kettle of fish – especially at Anfield. Recovering Lucas and Tchouameni would be very good news, especially in the case of the former, although Raul Asencio has impressed during his first two matches with the senior squad.