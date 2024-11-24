Carlo Ancelotti confirms key starter to return at Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti has offered a key update ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League trip to Liverpool.

The defending champions take on Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders in a mouth watering clash on November 27 at Anfield.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga action this weekend with a dominant 3-0 win away at Leganes which closes the title gap on Barcelona to four points.

However, despite the positivity over a derby win, Ancelotti faces a host of injury calls in the coming days before flying to Merseyside.

Ancelotti confirmed after the game a late decision will be made on Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni after they missed out at Leganes,

As part of a reshuffled defence, Fran Garcia completed 90 minutes at left back, with Ferland Mendy not involved.

That call was based on tactics according to Ancelotti as he assured fans the France international will be fit to start at Liverpool.

“Mendy’s absence was a technical decision. Fran is playing very well, but Ferland will be very important on Wednesday,” as per quotes from Marca.