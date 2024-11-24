Barcelona to prioritise addressing two positions during next summer’s transfer window

Barcelona are hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 return before next summer’s transfer window opens at the start of July. If they can manage to finally do so, their efforts to strengthen Hansi Flick’s squad are more likely to be successful.

Planning for the transfer window is already underway, and is being led by sporting director Deco. He has been in contact with Flick over the matter, and according to Sport, the two are in agreeance that it is a priority for the club to sign one new right-back and one new left-back.

Full-back is an area that Barcelona have struggled in the last couple of seasons. Jules Kounde has been tremendous on the right, but he is expected to eventually return to being utilised as a central defender. On the left, Alejandro Balde is an nailed-on starter because he has insufficient competition.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona go for next summer, but Flick and Deco will be determined to ensure that the signings made are the best possible in the cirumstances.