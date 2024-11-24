Barcelona have opted against bringing Lamine Yamal back in time for their UEFA Champions League return this week.

The 17-year-old has missed Barcelona’s two La Liga games either side of the November international alongside an absence from Spain duty in the UEFA Nations League.

A persistent ankle injury is the reason for Lamine Yamal’s ongoing fitness struggles and Barcelona have been significantly impacted by his absence from their squad.

One point from the two league games he missed underlines his importance to Hansi Flick with Barcelona winning all 11 games he started prior to the injury and the three league games he missed ended in either a draw or defeat.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal is not full recovered from the problem, with the club opting against a risk.

The fresh return date target is now the home league game against Las Palmas on November 30 which would keep him within the original 2-3 week recovery scale.