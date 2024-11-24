Barcelona hoping for Alejandro Balde return in Champions League test

Barcelona will make a late call on the fitness of Alejandro Balde ahead of their UEFA Champions League return.

La Blaugrana are back in European action on November 26 at home to French side Stade Brest with Balde facing a battle to be ready.

Balde has established himself as first choice at left back for Hansi Flick this season but he missed the 2-2 weekend La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

Flick opted for Gerard Martin in his place but the 22-year-old was replaced at half time after a tough night in Galicia.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Flick will assess Balde’s fitness in training tomorrow, before making a call.

Martin’s struggles against Celta Vigo have heightened the need for Balde to return, but Flick is concerned over making his injury worse, if he is rushed back too soon.

Hector Fort is an option to cover at left back, if Balde misses out, and Martin drops to the bench.