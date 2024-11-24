Atletico Madrid re-ignite interest in centre-back target

Throughout the summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid were very interested in signing David Hancko. They submitted multiple offers to Feyenoord, although they ended up all being turned down – as a result, he has remained in Rotterdam.

However, it appears that Los Colchoneros will not be deterred by the summer rejections. They will need to sign at least one or two more central defenders in 2025 because of the expected departures of Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta, while Clement Lenglet is only on loan from Barcelona. Hancko remains on their list, as reported by Ruben Uria (via ED).

The reason that Atletico Madrid were unable to land Hancko was because they deemed Feyenoord’s asking price to be too high, and the problem going forward is that the fee is unlikely to change too much because the Slovakian international is under contract until 2028. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how serious their pursuit is next summer.