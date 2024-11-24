Liverpool boss Arne Slot is ready to face the incoming challenge of Real Madrid.

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table following the November international break with a 3-2 win at Southampton.

Slot’s charges survived a few scares on against the top flight’s basement side as talisman Mohamed Salah scored twice late on.

The latest clash between the two teams reignites a growing rivalry with Los Blancos enjoying a dominant record.

The Champions League holders have won seven of their last eight meetings against Liverpool including victory in the 2018 and 2021 finals.

That could be a psychological barrier for certain players, but Slot is a fresh face in the rivalry, and he is confident ahead of their Anfield meeting on November 27.

“They (like Man City) are two teams who’ve dominated football in the last few years. So, two big games, and that’s why we needed to win today, and I’m happy,” as per quotes from BBC Sport.