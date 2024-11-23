“We will…” – Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Real Madrid transfer business

In recent weeks, there has been plenty of speculation about Real Madrid’s transfer business in 2025. Los Blancos have not signed another during the winter window for six years, but due to their ongoing injury crisis, that streak looks likely to be broken.

For now, it remains unclear whether business will be done in January, and within Real Madrid, it has not been decided either way anyway – that’s according to head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who spoke on the matter during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leganes (via Diario AS).

“We’ll wait for the game against Sevilla to analyse the market.”

That match against Sevilla is Real Madrid’s final one before the winter break, and also before the transfer market re-opens for business. Until then, Ancelotti has a severely reduced squad to choose from because of the injury crisis, although he should soon welcome back the likes of David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni.