Barcelona are on the road to a winning La Liga return away at Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana signed off for the international break with a 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad but they are on course for all three points in Galicia.

With Real Madrid playing tomorrow, the Catalans can go seven points clear overnight, thanks to a goal in either half at the Estadio Balaidos.

Raphinha raced onto Jules Kounde’s long pass, to slot home his eighth league goal of the campaign so far, and put Barcelona ahead at half time.

Despite being forced to ride their luck at times either side of the interval, Barcelona’s cutting edge has proved crucial, with Robert Lewandowski converting his 15th La Liga goal of the 2024/25 campaign.

His persistence on the edge of the Celta Vigo box drew Raphinha’s pass into his path and the veteran striker smashed home the likely winner.

