Raphinha
Barcelona Celta

(WATCH) Raphinha slots Barcelona ahead at Celta Vigo

Barcelona have secured a perfect return to La Liga action away at Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana are back on track in league action following the international window, with a four point lead at the top of the table ahead of kick off, and that is expected to be stretched on in Galicia.

Barcelona survived an early penalty scare at the Estadio Balaidos before burying their first chance of the night.

Jules Kounde’s long ball forward was not dealt with by the retreating Celta Vigo defence and Raphinha raced clear to calmly slot Barcelona 1-0 in front.

A goal in Galicia brings Raphinha up to eight league goals, with 13 across all competitions, which sets a new career high for league goals during his time in Catalonia.

However, the away side will need to be on guard in the second half, with Celta Vigo only losing two home league matches so far in 2024/25.

Images via Getty Images / One Football

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Celta Vigo Jules Kounde La Liga Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News