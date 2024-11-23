(WATCH) Raphinha slots Barcelona ahead at Celta Vigo

Barcelona have secured a perfect return to La Liga action away at Celta Vigo.

La Blaugrana are back on track in league action following the international window, with a four point lead at the top of the table ahead of kick off, and that is expected to be stretched on in Galicia.

Barcelona survived an early penalty scare at the Estadio Balaidos before burying their first chance of the night.

Jules Kounde’s long ball forward was not dealt with by the retreating Celta Vigo defence and Raphinha raced clear to calmly slot Barcelona 1-0 in front.

Balón de Oro 2025. Raphinha Gaucho Jr dos Santos. pic.twitter.com/o8P6vykVZ4 — Manu. (@GxlDePaulinho) November 23, 2024

A goal in Galicia brings Raphinha up to eight league goals, with 13 across all competitions, which sets a new career high for league goals during his time in Catalonia.

However, the away side will need to be on guard in the second half, with Celta Vigo only losing two home league matches so far in 2024/25.

Images via Getty Images / One Football