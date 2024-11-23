Three people arrested for uttering racist remarks towards Barcelona players during El Clasico

Four weeks ago, Barcelona humiliated Real Madrid in their own backyard, winning 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the match was overshadowed by instances of racist abuse, with which Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ansu Fati were targeted.

Real Madrid are yet to be sanctioned on the matter by the Anti-Violence Commission, but in the meantime, the relevant authorities have moved to punish the individuals responsible for the abhorrent abuse.

As reported by El Partidazo de COPE, the National Police have now arrested three individuals that are believed to have uttered the remarks towards Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Fati – specifically, they are noted as having “made xenophobic and racist statements, as well as monkey gestures”.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | La @Policia Nacional detiene a 3 personas por proferir insultos racistas durante el Clásico de octubre ➡️ Los arrestados realizaron manifestaciones xenófobas y racistas, así como gestos imitando a primates 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/DI7DqbFhfu — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 23, 2024

Over the course of 2024, multiple people have been handed jail time for uttering racist abuse during La Liga matches, so it would be no surprise if the same happened in this case. Real Madrid have already moved to ban the supporters that are reported to have been involved.