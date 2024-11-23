Real Sociedad striker confirmed absentee for Basque derby as FIFA virus strikes

Real Sociedad are currently gearing up for Sunday’s blockbuster Basque derby against Athletic Club. Their preparation for the encounter was not ideal as they were forced to play against Jove Espanol in their Copa del Rey first round tie on Thursday, although they managed to progress comfortably without any of their international players needing to be involved.

One internationalists that also won’t be involved at San Mames is Orri Oskarsson, who suffered a muscular injury whilst playing for Iceland earlier this week. La Real have confirmed that it is his calf that was affected, and he will now begin a period of absence. As per Marca, that will be for a couple of weeks at least.

🏥 Parte médico: Óskarssonhttps://t.co/6oz7OITuQJ — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) November 22, 2024

Oskarsson was unlikely to be a starter for Real Sociedad in Sunday’s Basque derby anyway, but his absence is still a blow for head coach Imanol Alguacil, who will now have one less attacking option at his disposal.