Key Real Madrid trio remain sidelined ahead of Liverpool trip

Real Madrid will utilise their return to La Liga action this weekend as a testing ground for a crunch UEFA Champions League trip to Liverpool.

Los Blancos make the short trip across Madrid tomorrow for a derby battle with Leganes ahead of flying to Merseyside.

Carlo Ancelotti is still balancing his squad against various injury issues and his picks for the Leganes game outline that cautious approach from the Italian boss.

🚨No Vazquez, Tchouameni or Rodrygo in the Real Madrid squad to face Leganes with Liverpool on the horizon https://t.co/sxUmhnAPCu — Football España (@footballespana_) November 23, 2024

Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes are all racing to be fit in time to face the Premier League leaders but all three will miss out at Leganes.

The latest update indicates they will be ready to board a flight from the Spanish capital with the clash against Leganes not viewed as worth taking a risk ahead of more rehabilitation in Valdebebas.

Ancelotti is expected to offer a final update on the three players on November 25 before facing Liverpool two days later at Anfield.