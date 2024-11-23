Real Madrid target makes ‘best in the world’ pledge

Real Madrid are expected to prioritise a new centre back in 2025.

Los Blancos are planning a squad refresh ahead of the 2025/26 season with several players set to arrive.

However, a growing injury crisis across their defence – plus the average age of their back line increasing – has heightened the need for a new defensive enforcer in the Spanish capital.

With no major moves planned for January, Real Madrid will take their time to assess targets, with RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba emerging as an option.

The French international has developed into one of the most consistent players in his position in the German Bundesliga with Real Madrid set to be quoted an asking price of around €75m.

Lukeba is ambitious over the next phase of his career, and a switch to Madrid could offer the 21-year-old a chance to step up to the next level, and compete for major titles.

“I feel comfortable in Leipzig. We’ve seen lots of players develop here from at a young age: Nkunku, Gvardiol, Konate, Upamecano. This shows Leipzig is the best club to develop at,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“But, it’s also clear – If I want to become the best defender in the world, I have to compete against the best clubs in the world. Right now it’s important to play a lot. I want to win titles with Leipzig. They have never been a champion.”