Real Madrid increasingly confident of having key player back for Liverpool clash

On Wednesday, Real Madrid will face their toughest test until now in this season’s Champions League – Liverpool away. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have already lost two of their league phase matches in the competitions, and another loss could be very damaging for their hopes of a respective finish in the standings.

As things stand, Ancelotti will have to rely on rookie defender Raul Asencio for the fixture because of injuries to David Alaba, Eder Militao and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, the latter is pushing hard to be available for the trip to Merseyside, and Diario AS say that there is increasing confidence that he will be fit.

Tchouameni was expected to be out for a month when he injured his ankle against AC Milan earlier in November, but if he does return for the Liverpool match, it would have only been 22 days. While it is good news for Real Madrid, there is undoubtedly an increased risk of injury – although they can do little about it because of their defensive crisis.