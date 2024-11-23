Real Madrid have already decided that 24-year-old will be sold next summer

Real Madrid are expected to be very active in the transfer market across 2025, and especially in the summer. Notably, they are hoping to acquire the free agent signings of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies, and if the latter arrives, it would have a knock-on effect on the current squad.

Real Madrid already have two first team left-backs in Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, but one will be forced to leave if Davies does make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu as expected. According to Cadena SER (via ED), it is the latter that will almost certainly move on, with it having already been practically decided that he will end his second spell at the club.

Garcia has struggled to establish himself as a starter since re-joining from Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2023. It does make sense for him to be the one to go, given that Mendy would provide more experience and a more contrasting style to Davies at Real Madrid.