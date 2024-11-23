Rayo Vallecano considering move to sign Real Madrid star in January

Despite the fact that Real Madrid have the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jacobo Ramon unavailable due to injury, Jesus Vallejo is not counted on as a central defensive option by Carlo Ancelotti. The 28-year-old is alongside Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio as centre-backs in the first team, but despite the latter having only made his debut two weeks ago, he is preferred to Vallejo.

Vallejo is not counted on at all by Ancelotti, and if a new central defender is signed in January, it would be not surprise if he was moved on – even if someone doesn’t join, he could still go because Alaba, Tchouameni and Ramon will have returned by then.

Rayo Vallecano are hoping to take advantage of the situation, as Arturo Diaz (via ED) has reported that they are interested in closing a deal for Vallejo during the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are willing to part with Vallejo. For now, it looks certain that he will leave at some stage in 2025, although his departure may be held off until the summer.