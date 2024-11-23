Liverpool facing race against time to have key duo fit for Real Madrid showdown

Real Madrid will be without several key players for their Champions League showdown against Liverpool next week. The likes of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba are all confirmed absentees, while there is also doubt over whether Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez will be involved.

It’s not only Real Madrid that are dealing with injury troubles, as Liverpool also have them ahead of the match at Anfield. Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa will definitely miss out, while head coach Arne Slot confirmed that there is uncertainty in the cases of Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold (via Diario AS).

“We are careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries. Alisson has returned to training with the goalkeeper coach, not yet with the team, but is expected to do so soon. Let’s wait and see how fit he is for the match. He’s getting better and better, but he’s not ready to play on Sunday.

“(Alexander-Arnold) hasn’t trained with us yet, but he’s improving, so we hope he will be back soon.”

It would be a boost for Real Madrid if Liverpool were to be without Alisson and Alexander-Arnold, who are undoubtedly two of the Premier League side’s best players.