Lionel Messi declines invitation to attend Barcelona’s 125th anniversary gala

Next Friday, Barcelona will celebrate their 125th birthday. The Catalan club was forced on the 29th of November in 1899, and to make the occasion, a celebratory gala is being held, and the expectation is that there will be a plethora of club icons in attendance.

However, it’s now confirmed that Barcelona’s greatest ever player will not be going to the gala. As per Relevo, Lionel Messi has decided to turn down the opportunity to attend, despite being available to do so after Inter Miami were eliminated from the MLS play-offs earlier this month.

After Inter Miami’s defeat at the hands of Atlanta United, Messi was given the opportunity to attend by the Florida-based franchise. However, he has chosen not to go, with the report stating that his uneasy relations with the club’s board being a contributing factor.

Instead, Messi is expected to record a video message that will be broadcast by Barcelona at the event.