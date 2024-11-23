La Liga returned from the international break with a busy Saturday schedule on the back of Getafe’s Friday night win over Real Valladolid.

Valencia picked up a 4-2 home win over Real Betis in their first game in a month following the devastating impact of Storm Dana across the region.

Girona overpowered Espanyol in a Catalan derby and Mallorca won the battle of the islanders as they edged out a late victory in Las Palmas.

Valencia 4-2 Real Betis

Following an emotional pre game message at the Estadio Mestalla, the hosts quickly set about their task, as Cesar Tarrega fired them in front early on.

Hugo Duro then took centre stage, as his own goal equalised for Real Betis, before the Los Che front man slotted home a quick fire double after the break, to turn the tide.

🇪🇸😅 Hugo Duro is the first player to score a goal, assist a goal and score an own goal in a single La Liga game over the last 10 seasons! (@statmusefc) pic.twitter.com/dkbjvIHHXn — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 23, 2024

Diego Lopez cannoned home a superb fourth goal on the hour mark – to seal victory for Valencia – before Chimy Avila slotted home a consolation for Real Betis.

Girona 4-1 Espanyol

Girona secured a third successive league win as they made light work of Catalan rivals Espanyol.

Bryan Gil raced clear to fire Girona in front, in the first attack of the game, after just four minutes.

The home side were simply irresistible from there on, as they led 4-0 by the half hour mark, as Bojan Miovski tapped home his first two goals for the club, both laid on by Gil.

La vida de Bryan: ⚽️+🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/l051cMSLQQ — Girona FC (@GironaFC) November 23, 2024

Ladislav Krejci then joined Miovski with his first club goal as a miserable Espanyol could only manage a second half consolation from Javi Puado.

Las Palmas 2-3 Mallorca

There was another wild Saturday showdown in Gran Canaria as Mallorca left the Canaries with three points.

In a first half of few chances, Dani Rodriguez grabbed his opportunity in added time, to slam Mallorca in front.

Robert Navarro’s smartly taken finished doubled Mallorca’s lead after the restart, but there was a rally from Las Palmas, via Dario Essuogo’s deflected strike and a penalty from Fabio Silva.

And the drama was not finished there, with Mallorca reduced to ten men on 88 minutes after Vedat Muriqi was sent off for making an offensive gesture, before Johan Mojica curled home a free kick.

El sincero perdón de Vedat Muriqi a Jaime Mata y los aficionados del @RCD_Mallorca por la peineta que provocó su expulsión 🙏 ✍️ @MuriqiVedat pic.twitter.com/5Gx11SqIgW — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) November 23, 2024

