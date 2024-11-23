La Liga goalkeeper reveals dream of playing for Atletico Madrid

During the summer, Diego Conde was brought in by Villarreal as a replacement for the departed Pepe Reina. After Filip Jorgensen’s move to Chelsea, he became the number one goalkeeper, and despite the big-money arrival of Luiz Junior, he has held on to the position until now.

Conde has impressed in his first few months as a Villarreal player, and he already appears to have his sights set on a bigger move in the future – specifically, it would be a return to Atletico Madrid.

Conde was on Atleti’s books until 2021, at which point he joined Getafe. However, he is eyeing up a return in the future (via Relevo).

“It would be a dream to play for Atletico. It would be closing the circle of a homegrown player who dreams of reaching the first team and finally arrives.”

Atletico Madrid will soon need to find a successor to Jan Oblak, and Conde could be a good candidate. And even if he were to move on, Villarreal already have Junior as a suitable replacement.