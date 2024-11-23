Jules Kounde accepts blame as Barcelona slip at Celta Vigo

Barcelona star Jules Kounde fronted up over his mistake in their 2-2 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

The Catalans missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table as they gave up a two-goal lead in the final five minutes in Vigo.

Despite looking certain to edge over the line to victory in Galicia, complacency cost Barcelona, with Kounde particularly culpable.

Kounde was caught in possession on the edge of his own box in the build up to Alfon Gonzalez’s goal – which made it 2-1 on the night – as the Frenchman lost out as he tried to pass back.

In his post match interview, Kounde was clear in his assessment of the situation, as he looks to move on.

“We didn’t do what we needed throughout the match and in the end we were punished. Starting with me, I didn’t play a good game. I lacked concentration. In a very simple passage of play, I made a very big mistake,” he said at full time.

“We have to get back to our level. When things are going well it’s easy. Now we have to be united and get back to our best.”

Kounde and his Barcelona teammates only have a small turnaround window in the coming days, as they prepare to host Stade Brest in UEFA Champions League action on November 26, with nine points gained from four games so far.