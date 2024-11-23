“I knew what was going to happen” – Robert Lewandowski addresses Hansi Flick’s Barcelona tenure

Barcelona have undoubtedly exceeded expectations at the start of the 2024-25 season, as they currently lead Real Madrid by three points after 13 matchdays in La Liga. It has been a surprise to many, but not Robert Lewandowski.

During the summer, Lewandowski was reunited with Hansi Flick, whom he worked with at Bayern Munich. He opened up on the appointment during a recent interview with The Athletic (via MD).

“I was very happy because I knew what was going to happen. I’ve worked a lot with Hansi and we don’t need to talk too much. The first time I spoke to him this year was in the period when Barcelona were looking for a new coach. It was a short period, about two or three weeks before the start of summer.”

Much has been made of the physical improvement made by Barcelona since Flick’s arrival, which Lewandowski also addressed.

“We all feel stronger. When you have this physical preparation that we have now, you don’t need to worry about maintaining the physical demands of the game and then thinking about how to beat your opponent. Now we know that we are good, we have the strength and the legs to do what we need. Every individual in the club is improving.”