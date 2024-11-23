“He has never asked me” – Carlo Ancelotti dismisses suggestions of Kylian Mbappe unhappiness

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Real Madrid are back in action after the international break as they make the short trip to face Leganes. The reigning La Liga champions cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of the table to three points two weeks ago, and they will hope to eat into it more this weekend.

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti assessed his side ahead of the match.

“The team is good, they have come back in good shape, without problems. Those who have been here worked well. We have to confirm the good feelings of the last game. We want to start well. Hopefully it will be a good game.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Kylian Mbappe, who was able to rest up during the international break after being left out of France’s squad. He also spoke on the positional situation with the 25-year-old.

“He has been able to train well, his condition has improved. Hopefully he can show all his qualities, of which he has many.”

“Kylian has never asked me for a position on the field. They all want to be in the starting eleven, they don’t have a fixed position and they can be changed depending on the match situations.”

Mbappe’s start to life at Real Madrid has been underwhelming to say the least. With international football now done for 2024, he will hope that he can start delivering consistent performances.