Hansi Flick: Barcelona can have no complaints over Celta Vigo draw

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick offered a robust update following his side’s 2-2 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo.

The Catalans have seen their title lead dented on return from the November international break with a wild draw in Galicia.

Goals from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski had Barcelona 2-0 in front heading into the final five minutes before Marc Casado’s red card triggered a sensational finale.

The hosts grabbed a point with two late goals and Real Madrid now stand poised to close the title gap to a single point if they win their two games in hand.

Flick was in no mood for excuses, despite the bizarreness of the final result, as he claimed his players failed to get the job done in Vigo.

“It wasn’t just a bad ten minutes. We played a really bad game today,” he said at full time.

“We made too many mistakes and lacked confidence with the ball. We made it very easy for them to take a point.”

Flick will only have a small window to rally his team, as they prepare for a UEFA Champions League home tie with Stade Brest on November 26, with nine points gained from four games so far.