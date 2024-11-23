Fenerbahce lining up deal to sign Atletico Madrid star as free agent

As things stand, Atletico Madrid have a number of players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the season. Cesar Azpilicueta and Axel Witsel are both expected to move on, but one player whose situation is much less clear is Reinildo Mandava.

Earlier in the season, Reinildo had appeared to have re-established himself as an important figure for Diego Simeone, but he has since fallen behind Javi Galan in the pecking order. As such, the chances of him leaving Atleti next summer appear to be higher, and clubs across Europe will fancy their chances of taking advantage.

As per Fanatik (via MD), Fenerbahce are one of the leading in the race to sign Reinildo, should he become available as a free agent. In recent months, he has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Juventus.

At this stage, Reinildo has yet to decide his Atletico Madrid future. If he does decide to move on, he will surely have plenty of offers to choose from.