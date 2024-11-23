Diego Simeone struggled to hold back the tears as he led Atletico Madrid to victory in his 700th game in charge.

Simeone broke another landmark in the Spanish capital as Los Rojiblancos returned from the international break with a key win.

Late goals from Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth saw Atletico Madrid fight back to win 2-1 at home to Alaves to move up to second place in La Liga overnight.

However, the post game focus was firmly on Simeone, with the Argentinian the centre of a media huddle in the tunnel.

In a rare show of emotion from Simeone, he was unable to complete his post-game interviews, as he choked up when considering his future.

“I just live in the now. It’s a good moment, the boys are working with lots of responsibility and interpreting what we need and want. I’m at peace. I’m in a place that I love very much,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

👀An emotional Diego Simeone on his Atletico Madrid future 🇦🇷 https://t.co/NFOzEpRBac — Football España (@footballespana_) November 23, 2024

Atletico Madrid are back in UEFA Champions League action in midweek as Simeone’s charges face a vital trip to Sparta Prague.

