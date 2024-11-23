Barcelona receive boost in bid to make Spotify Camp Nou return as soon as possible

It has been 17 months since Barcelona started renovation work on the Spotify Camp Nou, and while they had hoped to be back at the iconic stadium by the end of this year, it will not be possible. For now, the working objective is that the Catalan giants will return home in mid-February, and the chances of this happening have been boosted.

As per Relevo, Barcelona have been granted approval to resume construction work on Saturdays, between the hours of 10am and 8pm. The decision was reached by the City Council and the Neighbourhood Associations after a meeting that lasted several hours on Friday evening.

The idea is that this will speed up the process of Barcelona returning to the Spotify Camp Nou, which all parties hope will happen before the end of the season. For now. Hansi Flick’s side will continue playing at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic, although it was reportedly recently that they will be kicked out of here at the start of May.