Barcelona eyeing up fixture for key player’s long-awaited return from injury

It has been over four months since Ronald Araujo suffered a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing for Uruguay at the Copa America. Since then, he has been on the road to recovery, and very soon, that will be coming to an end.

On Friday, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick revealed that Araujo should be fine to start training with the group later this weekend, after the trip to Celta Vigo on Saturday evening. However, Diario AS say that he will need at least 6-8 sessions in order to get up to speed – and it will only be at this point that a call-up to the matchday squad will be considered.

As a result, Barcelona have earmarked their match against Mallorca (3rd of December) as a likely return date for Araujo, although the fixture against Real Betis four days later may be waited for instead.

Barcelona have not overly missed Araujo during his absence because Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi have been very impressive, although his return will undoubtedly be welcomed with open arms.